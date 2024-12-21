It’s difficult for us to realize, and admit, that we’ve arrived at the close of another year without a real 9/11 Investigation. That makes 18 of them for Richard. But we both have vowed to never stop speaking truth to power and trying to wake up the public to the deep and dark reality of 9/11.

2024 — the year for “CRAZY” — and it is finally almost over. But, we want to pull our eyes away from all of that attention-seeking distraction and focus instead upon that which is unseen. Unseen, but not unfelt, and is the most important thing in the world… LOVE!!

Let me dream with you for a moment… If each of us allowed ourselves to be motivated by a heart of love, truly unconditional “Agape” Love, what an amazing place our world could be!! Think of a world without false flag events like 9/11, Covid, Gaza, etc. No “forever” wars. No Deep State.

Well, we all have access to that place inside of us, that place of very personal and pure love. Let us, in this season of the celebration of that Love, open ourselves to it more than ever before!

We are forever grateful for each and every one of you, our wonderful subscribers!

Our hope and prayer is that you and your family will have a love-filled Christmas and that this coming New Year will bring all of us closer together and to genuine justice on behalf of those who have been denied it – particularly the 9/11 family members.

We also pray for your happiness — and an abundance of all that is important to you.

We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Wonderful New Year!!

With our Love,

Richard & Gail Gage