Reprinted from the International Center for 9/11 Justice

Ted Walter is joined by Richard Gage, Madhava Setty, and Piers Robinson to discuss the state of the 9/11 truth movement in the wake of the 24th anniversary and the Turning the Tide conference. The conversation highlights new political openings, shifting public consciousness, and the growing unity across many issues historically treated as separate.



Topics Covered:



• Reflections on Turning the Tide 2025 and the strategy of building broad alliances.

• The Charlie Kirk assassination and how real-time public analysis is reshaping awareness.

• Senator Ron Johnson’s proposed 9/11 hearings and the report he has tasked the 9/11 truth movement to prepare.

• Tucker Carlson’s five-part series and its role in mainstreaming 9/11 skepticism.

• The convergence of COVID, JFK, pro-Palestine, anti-war America First, and 9/11 truth communities into a shared movement.

Support the 9/11 Truth Movement

