Why do we humans have so much psychological, and even spiritual, fear?

Why are some driven by fear more than others?

How did fear affect us following 9/11? And after the advent of Covid?

What are the psycho-social parallels of the 9/11 and Covid crisis?

What are the sacred myths of 9/11 and Covid? And, how did these allowable narratives propagate worldwide so quickly?

How does our human tendency to believe our authority figures and to conform, cause us to react?

How are people really affected psychologically by mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, lockdowns and experimental gene therapy?

How does fear of invisible terrorists and of invisible disease, stoked by government and media, create a "mass formation psychosis"?

And finally, how is healing even possible at this point?

Join us on this walk with a master depth-psychotherapist – if you’re ready!

Visit Richard Gage911.org

Our guest, Fran Shure has had a full career as a psychological therapist specializing in early trauma. She is one of the co-founders of the very active Colorado 9/11 Truth. She was featured in my 2013 documentary 9/11 Explosive Evidence: Experts Speak Out, and helped to produce the video, The Demolition of Truth-Psychologists Examine 9/11, which was aired on Colorado Public Television.

She has written dozens of essays collectively titled, Why Do Good People Become Silent–or Worse–About 9/11? which is found at 911SpeakOut.org and very soon at RichardGage911.org