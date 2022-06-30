Our Guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is Dr. Piers Robinson!

What is propaganda and what role does it play in democracies?

How was propaganda deployed by the Government, and the media, on & following 9/11?

Who is Hill+Knowlton? Who hired them? What role did they play in the lead up to war in Iraq?



What role did propaganda play with respect to enabling the Global War on

Terror” and “regime change war doctrine”?

What is revealed in the planning documents and exchanges between Tony Blair & George Bush immediately following 9/11?

Who was Edward Bernays? How has he shaped the minds of Americans?



What are the techniques & mechanisms of propaganda?

How was the deception of omissions and distortions used on 9/11?

Was “deception” deployed to initiate the subsequent wars?

1. Afghanistan: “democracy/rights” narrative?

2. Iraq: with the “WMD” narrative?

3. Syria and Libya: with the “evil dictator” and “chemical weapon” narratives

How does the legacy media maintain these deceptions?

How are these deceptions maintained in the academic communities?

How was “suppression of science” arrayed against the work of Steve Jones, Kevin Ryan, Niels Harrit and

the University of Alaska, Fairbanks WTC 7 Study?

How is the “conspiracy theorist” smear tactic used? And where did it originate?



Who is the government official Cass Sunstein? And what is “Cognitive Infiltration”



How can we, as citizens, see through propaganda in real time?

What is the best way to expose propaganda when we find it?

Our Guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED is Piers Robinson, PhD.

He is currently:

· the co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies

· the co-editor of Propaganda in Focus

· the convenor of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media

· an associated researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 Global War on Terror

· and a member of PANDA (Pandemics - Data & Analytics)

He has held academic posts such as:

· Professor/Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism, School of Social Sciences, University of Sheffield (2016-2019)

· Senior Lecturer in International Politics, University of Manchester (2005-2016)

· Lecturer in Political Communication, University of Liverpool (1999-2005)

He researches and writes about international politics, communications, and contemporary propaganda with a particular focus on war and conflict.

He is author of The CNN Effect: the myth of news foreign policy and intervention (Routledge 2002), co-author of Pockets of Resistance: British News Media, War and Theory in the 2003 Invasion of Iraq (Manchester University Press 2010)

He is the co-editor of the Routledge Handbook of Media, Conflict and Security (2017).

