He was there! And he witnessed the plane that hit the South Tower—right over his head, as he was entering the building. In fact he was inside both Towers after the planes hit them!

Let’s ask him why he in the world was entering the un-hit South Tower after the North Tower was already hit!

What exactly did he see up there?!

How did Ricki have the presence of mind to capture these amazing photos, after leaving this very building, having been injured in the explosion?

Ricki is our guest on RichardGage911Unleashed! Join in as he takes us on his harrowing journey that fateful day—witnessing yet more damning evidence against the official narrative!

Ricki DeSantis captured the explosive “collapse” of the South Tower with a disposable camera!

He worked for the US Treasury. He was no stranger to the financial district of Manhattan and its World Trade Center, having traversed its incredible spaces every day for 10 years.

He had over 15 years’ experience with Boards and Committees, in executive management as CFO and Transitioning CEO positions.

Mr. DeSantis is still currently dealing with severe debilitating injuries as well as health issues related to that day from the Toxic Fumes and Materials from the World Trade Center Complex on 09/11/2001.

