9/11: Maintaining Freedom of Speech in the Age of Censorship - with Matthew Raymer
What does Freedom of Speech mean in today’s social media censorship environment? How should it apply to privately held monopolies like YouTube?
How do we “manage” Free Speech for the good of all? Or do we?!
What are the implications of YouTube’s Jan 25, 2019 statement: “We’ll begin reducing recommendations of borderline content and content that could misinform users in harmful ways—such as….videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, claiming the earth is flat, or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11.”
Who is Cass Sunstein and what is “Cognitive Infiltration”?
How do “propaganda campaigns” that shape narrative, and “censorship” inter-relate?
What’s the best way to overcome the mainstream media propaganda?
What are the subjects and types of content that YouTube and others are censoring?
How does YouTube censorship actually work?
What is the methodology of shadow banning and de-platforming and how can we protect ourselves from it?
What is the “Trusted Flagger” YouTube program and how is it deployed?
How have “community volunteer teams” vs. “professional teams” been working for YouTube behind the scenes?
How are censorship “bots” and “trolls” used?
How is “fear, uncertainty, and doubt” (FUD) deployed against us?
How do we censor ourselves in this new environment – even while being advocates of free speech?!
Where and when did the “copywrite” concept begin and who was it designed to protect?
How do distributed decentralized technologies work for alternative media content creators?
What is the IPFS (Interplanetary File System) and how can it benefit sharing 9/11 truth?
Can cryptocurrency aid in freedom of speech?
Our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED is Matthew Raymer.
He has formal degrees in Physics, Mathematics, and Computer Science. He has published papers on Computational Biophysics and was a software engineer & architect, and is a life-long serial entrepreneur.
He has spent 30 years consulting, constructing, instructing, and planning projects for small and medium size enterprise corporations and government agencies.
Mathew hosts the underground podcast Deplatformed from his home in southeast Asia.
He has recently specialized in understanding social media censorship and providing practical solutions for content providers. In fact, we use his excellent services, Content Safe here at RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!
