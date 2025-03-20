In light of today’s historic declassification and release of the JFK files, we also note that a new battle for truth is unfolding on Capitol Hill. The International Center for 9/11 Justice (IC911) has included key 9/11 truth advocates and family members in a major letter to call on the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets to press for the immediate release of crucial National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) files related to World Trade Center Building 7 (WTC 7).



These files, which have been shrouded in secrecy for more than two decades, will shed additional light on what really may have caused the sudden and mysterious collapse of WTC 7.

RichardGage911 will be sending to the House Task Force the key 9/11 WTC explosive evidence in the form of our new White Paper.

The NIST Cover-Up: What Are They Hiding?

For years, independent investigators have challenged NIST’s official report, which attributed the collapse of WTC 7 to fires alone — an unprecedented claim in the history of high-rise structural failures. We in the 9/11 Truth Movement have fought tirelessly to obtain the key data and computer models NIST used to reach this conclusion.

However, NIST has continuously refused to release these files, citing that it might ”jeopardize public safety” as justification for their secrecy. This refusal has fueled speculation that the agency’s report is flawed — or worse, deliberately misleading. According to leading experts, the unreleased data could expose major inconsistencies and even evidence of controlled demolition, a conclusion supported by numerous engineers, architects, and fire safety professionals.

9/11 Families: “We Deserve Answers”

Their calls have been echoed by former Congressman Curt Weldon, who has worked behind the scenes to push for deeper investigations into the intelligence failures and possible foreknowledge of the attacks. With growing bipartisan support in Congress, advocates believe the moment for long-overdue transparency may finally be at hand.

RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! interviewed both Congressman Weldon and fire Captain Raul Angulo regarding their effort for a Presidential Commission on 9/11 .

The new push for disclosure comes as the Task Force, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, takes unprecedented steps toward exposing long-hidden federal documents on JFK, RFK, MLK, Epstein, COVID origins, and now, 9/11. Family members of 9/11 victims and expert researchers are demanding that Congress enforce the release of all withheld materials, arguing that the American public has a right to the full, unfiltered truth.

Congressional Pressure Builds

With the Task Force already taking aggressive steps toward declassifying key documents, pressure is mounting on NIST and the Department of Commerce, which oversees the agency. Rep. Tim Burchett, a key member of the Task Force, has signaled strong support for full disclosure, stating:

“There’s no excuse for keeping the American people in the dark. If these files contain nothing suspicious, then why are they still classified? It’s time to open them up.”

The momentum is undeniable. If the Task Force follows through on its promises, the long-awaited truth about WTC 7 may finally come to light. But the question remains: Will Congress have the courage to challenge the secrecy and demand full transparency?

Take Action: Demand Accountability Now

Advocates urge all truth-seekers to take immediate action. Contact your representatives and demand that they support the release of the NIST files. Share this article. Spread awareness. The time for waiting is over.

Work with us at RichardGage911 and help the 9/11 Truth Movement continue the fight for truth. Together, we can build on this new momentum to hold those in Congress with new powers accountable — and finally get the answers we’ve been denied for far too long.

Support the 9/11 Truth Movement!

Stay tuned for more updates as we follow this historic effort. Let’s keep the pressure on and ensure that WTC 7’s secrets are no longer buried under layers of government secrecy.