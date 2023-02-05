9/11 and the Scientific Method : Part 1 - Motion w/ Jon Cole, Civil Engineer
Our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! [1PM Sunday Feb 5]
Welcome back to our video podcast RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! We have a very special guest today - an engineer who focuses in the actual motion of the Twin Towers. He makes it soooo clear as to what’s actually happening to the Towers that a seventh grader can see through the official narrative of the “collapses.” DO NOT MISS this one.
What was the first motion observed with the fall of tower one?
How many theories were proposed over the years to explain the twin towers collapse?
What is the official collapse theory for the twin towers collapse?
Did the upper part of the twin towers speed up or slow down as they hit the lower undamaged floors and what is the significance?
How long did it take for WTC 1 to completely fall to the ground?
Why couldn’t we see the inner core columns fall clearly?
How could the remaining “spire” of WTC 1 survive the massive pile driver above? How could it have move diagonally down?
What is the most critical step when using the scientific method?
There were two fundamental motions during the towers fall, namely down and out. Which motion came first and can it be demonstrated experimentally?
Of all the theories proposed, which of the theories can be demonstrated experimentally and matches the most observed video and forensic evidence?
Learn more: https://911speakout.org/jonathan-cole/
Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org
I suggest you Richard talk to ChatGPT and publish these. I find ChatGPT to be quite unbiased. Better avoid triggering words…
This is the conversation I just had with ChatGPT. It makes a mistake at first but is happy with my setting it straight. You will love this, Richard!!


ChatGPT
Hello! How can I help you today?

What are Newton’s laws?
ChatGPT
Newton's laws of motion are three fundamental laws that describe the relationship between the motion of an object and the forces acting upon it. They were first described by Sir Isaac Newton in 1687.
First Law (Law of Inertia): An object at rest tends to stay at rest, and an object in motion tends to stay in motion with a constant velocity, unless acted upon by an external force.
Second Law: The acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the magnitude of the force applied to it, and inversely proportional to its mass. Mathematically, this can be written as F = ma, where F is the force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration.
Third Law: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This means that if an object A exerts a force on object B, then object B must also exert an equal and opposite force on object A.

A brittle building collapses during an earthquake, accelerating downwards at two thirds of free fall acceleration. What does Newton’s third law tell us about this gravitational collapse?
ChatGPT
Newton's third law of motion states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. In the case of a brittle building collapsing during an earthquake and accelerating downwards, the building is undergoing the action of gravity and experiencing a force downwards. According to Newton's third law, the Earth must then be undergoing the equal and opposite reaction to this force, experiencing a force upwards.
However, it's important to note that the effect of the building's collapse on the Earth is negligible and can be considered as negligible compared to the Earth's overall mass and the other forces acting on it. The building's collapse can be thought of as a localized event that does not significantly alter the Earth's overall motion or the balance of forces acting upon it.

Now the top of the building collapses on the still undamaged bottom part, with two thirds of free fall acceleration. According to Newton’s third law, what force, in terms of the weight of the collapsing part, does the collapsing part of the building exert on the still undamaged bottom part.
ChatGPT
According to Newton's third law, the force exerted by the collapsing part of the building on the still undamaged bottom part is equal and opposite to the force exerted by the bottom part on the collapsing part. If the top of the building is collapsing on the bottom part with two thirds of the free fall acceleration, then the force exerted by the collapsing part on the bottom part is equal to the weight of the collapsing part times two thirds of the acceleration due to gravity.
Let's denote the weight of the collapsing part of the building as W and the acceleration due to gravity as g. Then, the force exerted by the collapsing part on the bottom part can be calculated as follows:
Force = W * (2/3 * g) = (2/3) * W * g
This force will cause a compression in the bottom part of the building and may cause additional damage to it, depending on the strength of the building's structure.

I think your analysis contains a fundamental mistake.
ChatGPT
I apologize if my previous response was incorrect. Could you please provide more information or clarification on what mistake you believe I made? I am here to help and want to ensure I provide accurate and helpful information.

When the collapsing part accelerated downward with two thirds of free fall acceleration, then its fall must be being retarded by the bottom part exerting an upward force of one third of the weight of the collapsing part. In that case according to Newton’s third law, the collapsing part exerts a force on the bottom part of exactly one third of the weight of the collapsing part, not two thirds like you said.
ChatGPT
Thank you for pointing out the mistake in my previous answer. You are correct. I apologize for the confusion.
When the top of the building collapses on the bottom part with two thirds of the free fall acceleration, the bottom part must be exerting an upward force on the collapsing part that is equal to one third of the weight of the collapsing part. This force is retarding the fall of the collapsing part.
According to Newton's third law, the force exerted by the collapsing part on the bottom part is equal and opposite to the force exerted by the bottom part on the collapsing part. Therefore, the collapsing part exerts a force on the bottom part equal to one third of the weight of the collapsing part.
Again, I apologize for any confusion caused by my previous incorrect answer. Thank you for bringing this to my attention.