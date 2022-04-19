John Perkins is the author of the updated New York Times Bestseller, “New Confessions of An Economic Hit Man”—updated after 9/11, and chillingly close to home. But he offers solutions and hope regarding the haunting problems that he helped to create—as well as tools to help fight back.

Watch on LinkedIn

As a former economic hit man, John Perkins shares new details about the ways he and others cheated countries around the globe out of trillions of dollars. Then he reveals how the deadly Economic Hit Man cancer he helped create has spread far more widely and deeply than ever in the US and everywhere else—to become the dominant system of business, government, and society today.



Economic hit men are the shock troops of what John calls the corporatocracy, a vast network of corporations, banks, colluding governments, and the rich and powerful people tied to them.

If the EHMs can’t maintain the corrupt status quo through nonviolent coercion, the jackal assassins swoop in. In his updated book he exposes the fact that all the EHM and jackal tools—false economics, false promises, threats, bribes, extortion, debt, deception, coups, assassinations, unbridled military power—are used around the world still today exponentially more than during the era Perkins originally exposed over two decades ago.

Perkins reveals the secret history of events that have created the current American Empire, including:



How the defeats in Vietnam and Iraq have benefited big business

The role of Israel as Fortress America in the Middle East

Tragic repercussions of the IMF's Asian Economic Collapse

The current Latin American revolution and its lessons for democracy

U.S. blunders in Tibet, Congo, Lebanon, and Venezuela

From the U.S. military in Iraq to infrastructure development in Indonesia, from Peace Corps volunteers in Africa to jackals in Venezuela, Perkins exposes a conspiracy of corruption that has fueled instability and anti-Americanism around the globe, with consequences reflected in our daily headlines.



As dark as the story gets, our reformed EHM also provides hope. Perkins offers specific actions each of us can take to transform what he calls a failing Death Economy into a Life Economy that provides sustainable abundance for all, with an inspired plan to turn the tide for future generations.

Visit Us at RichardGage911





