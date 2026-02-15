The 3 million pages of Epstein documents released by the US Dept of Justice on Jan 30 host numerous suspicious links to 9/11 and its cover-up that our team discovered which warrant further investigation. Here are a few of the findings that we hope you will have time to look deeper into:

1) Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell discussed a “Shadow 9/11 Commission” in 2003

In January 2003, journalist and Harvard professor Edward Jay Epstein (no relation to Jeffrey Epstein) sent Ghislaine Maxwell an email asking:

“Any interest in being on the Shadow Commission on 9/11? The membership list is secret.”

Maxwell declined the offer.

Edward Epstein first met Jeffrey Epstein in 1987 and has published best-selling books that actually support the Warren Commission report regarding John F. Kennedy’s assassination. He was also friendly with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and had access to CIA officials when writing his books. Edward Epstein passed away in 2024.

So far, we have not been able to determine what that “Shadow Commission” was, how it related to the official 9/11 Commission, or who else may have been involved. But we are quite curious to learn more. It could indicate an attempt by the Deep State to control the 9/11 Commissioners. What do you think?

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking of minors for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

2) 9/11 Commission member Bob Kerrey met with Epstein many times

Many emails indicate that former Senator Bob Kerrey, a member of the 9/11 Commission, met with Epstein and other public figures - including former Israel prime minister Ehud Barak - in 2013 and 2014. As of this story’s publication, none of the documents we have reviewed indicate that Kerrey was involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

However, Kerrey provided a cryptic response when our colleagues at WeAreChange approached him after a speech he gave in 2009. When asked about the need for a criminal investigation of 9/11, Kerrey called the terror attacks “a 30-year-old conspiracy,” and then ran off.

3) Jeffrey Epstein was an online student of 9/11 Commission director Philip Zelikow

We discovered several emails indicating that Epstein took an online modern history class taught by University of Virginia professor Philip Zelikow, the Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission.

Zelikow infamously drafted the outline of the 9/11 Commission Final Report before most evidence had been collected. In addition, he refused to challenge the stonewalling from the White House and CIA — which may not be surprising, given his appointment by the Administration, and his close working relationship with National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice.

While these emails don’t actually reveal that Epstein and Zelikow had a personal relationship, it is interesting that Epstein sought Zelikow’s understanding of global affairs, especially given that Zelikow’s academic focus is on the creation and maintenance of “public myth”.

4) Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani planned to meet Epstein at his house in 2010

Released emails show that Rudolph Giuliani, the NYC Mayor who presided over the 9/11 attacks, tried to plan a meeting with Jeffrey Epstein at Epstein’s house in 2010, years after the billionaire financier was convicted of sex crimes with minors.

Immediately after the 9/11 attacks, Giuliani is said to have ensured that the remains of the Twin Towers and WTC7 — key evidence in an investigation of the towers’ collapses — were shipped overseas before a proper investigation could be conducted.

5) Howard Lutnick, current Secretary of Commerce (oversees NIST), and former CEO of World Trade Center North Tower tenant Cantor Fitzgerald, had a much closer relationship with Jeffrey Epstein than he let on.

Released emails show that Lutnick brought his children to Epstein’s private island in 2012 and had lunch with him — years after he publicly claimed that he ended all personal contact with him. Lutnick’s home is located at 11 East 71st Street in Manhattan, next door to Epstein’s mansion at 9 East 71st Street, and he bought the home from Epstein’s Trust.

Cantor Fitzgerald was a major tenant of the World Trade Center and lost 658 employees on 9/11. Lutnick claimed he survived because he arrived late to work that day because he wanted to take his son to his first day of kindergarten. As Secretary of Commerce, Lutnick currently has oversight over NIST, which published the fraudulent scientific reports about the three WTC skyscrapers’ “collapses”, because NIST falls within the Department of Commerce. We have submitted FOIA requests to NIST to release their computer input data for WTC Building 7. Lutnick has the power to force NIST to release the information, which NIST claims could “jeopardize public safety” were they to be released.

6) The ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew claimed that Epstein knew about 9/11 in advance

A 2022 Instagram post by Victoria Hervey, the former lover of England’s Prince Andrew, states:

“Regarding 9/11 which I’ll touch more on tomorrow, I have a story that connects it to Epstein... As in he knew it was going to happen and so did his close circle. They even bought plane tickets as souvenirs and never got on the planes. This is a whole new level of Sick.”

Hervey deleted this post after it received media attention

Prince Andrew acknowledged his longtime close relationship with Epstein and denied allegations of sexual assault by victims of Epstein.

What can you do now?

So far, none of the files that we reviewed directly implicate 9/11-linked individuals in Epstein’s child trafficking activities, nor do they appear to contain smoking-gun evidence related to 9/11. However, the research has just begun, and you can help:

1) Go to https://www.justice.gov/epstein and search through the huge number of Epstein documents with search terms from the above. If you find anything else that sheds light on 9/11 and possible conspirators, please contact us.

3) Share this information with everyone you know!

Thank you!

