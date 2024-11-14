20-minute 9-11 Primer — Explosive WTC Destruction — Krieger Files Interviews RichardGage911
Here's an easy audio interview to listen to on your way to work!
How do I get it all in, in just 20-minutes?!
I CHEAT! And YOU can too! Here’s the cheat sheet:
It’s our WTC brochure! Read the brochure with the classy comfort of 3D-Flipbook!
You can purchase a hundred of these for about $50. You can also download and print the full brochure for free!
And, now, here’s that great compact full-featured 20-minute interview from yesterday with Dave Krieger, formerly with the Power Hour — now with the Krieger Files:
Let me know how I did, and how I could have crammed in more evidence, or left out fluff. Practice learning the technical evidence — and YOU can be a powerful speaker for 9/11 Truth!
It is also available on their Podcast channel